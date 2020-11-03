Left Menu
Development News Edition

School building built with Indian assistance inaugurated in Nepal

The new building has three floors, including 16 classrooms, laboratories, administration and staff rooms, meeting hall, canteen, medical room and sanitation facilities. Bhimsen Adarsha Higher Secondary School, established in 1969, offers classes upto plus-two and over 55 per cent of the student are girls. The new school building is another example of robust cooperation between India and Nepal in the education sector, according to a statement from the Indian Embassy, Kathmandu.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 03-11-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 14:37 IST
School building built with Indian assistance inaugurated in Nepal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A school building constructed with India's assistance has been inaugurated in Nepal's central Nawalpur district. The new building of Bhimsen Adarsha Higher Secondary School in Devchuli of Nawalpur district was built with the Indian government's financial assistance of NRs 25.83 million.

Representatives of the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, District Coordination Committee, School Management Committee and local leaders jointly inaugurated the school building via video-conferencing on Monday. The new building has three floors, including 16 classrooms, laboratories, administration and staff rooms, meeting hall, canteen, medical room and sanitation facilities.

Bhimsen Adarsha Higher Secondary School, established in 1969, offers classes upto plus-two and over 55 per cent of the student are girls. The new school building is another example of robust cooperation between India and Nepal in the education sector, according to a statement from the Indian Embassy, Kathmandu.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Abu Dhabi's SWF gets 100% IT exemption for investment in infra sectors

Abu Dhabis Sovereign Wealth Fund - MIC Redwood 1 RSC -&#160;has been granted 100 per cent income tax exemption for investments to be made in specified infrastructure sectors, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday. With this, the income from ...

India receives extreme cold weather clothing from America for troops deployed on China border

By By Ajit K Dubey In a major boost to Indias preparedness to take on the Chinese on the Line of Actual Control LAC, the Indian Army has received the initial consignment of extreme cold weather clothing from the USA for its troops deployed ...

Avoid bursting firecrackers as much as possible this Diwali, Delhi minister appeals to people

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday urged Delhiites to avoid bursting firecrackers as much as possible this Diwali in the interests of public health and environment. The minister launched an anti-cracker campaign and inspected v...

5 dead in Vienna shooting; Attacker sympathized with IS

Five people have died, including an assailant, and 17 others were wounded in a shooting in the heart of Vienna hours before a coronavirus lockdown started, Austrian authorities said Tuesday. Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said two men and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020