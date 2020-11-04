Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha govt neglecting farmers: state BJP chief

The BJP will raise crop loss due to excess rains in the Vidarbha region and other issues like inflated electricity bills in the next month's winter session of the Maharashtra legislature, state unit party president Chandrakant Patil said here on Wednesday.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 04-11-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 17:43 IST
Maha govt neglecting farmers: state BJP chief
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The BJP will raise crop loss due to excess rains in the Vidarbha region and other issues like inflated electricity bills in the next month's winter session of the Maharashtra legislature, state unit party president Chandrakant Patil said here on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference, Patil said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has neglected the woes of farmers "amidst Arnab Goswami and other issues".

Patil was responding to a query on the arrest of the editor-in-chief of Republic TV earlier in the day by Raigad Police in an abetment to suicide case. "Soybean and cotton crops in the entire Vidarbha region were destroyed due to flooding caused by the retreating monsoon (last month). How will the government compensate them? The issues of farmers are getting neglected due to the rise of new issues every day.

"What the government has done on the issue of inflated electricity bills and to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic? The BJP will raise these issues in the winter session of the state legislature beginning December 7," the BJP leader said. He alleged the government had not yet taken a call on paying special grants to the farmers who have repaid instalments of their crop loans regularly.

Patil also listed pending issues like admission to class 11 amidst the pandemic and online exams for the final year college students.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Swiss report 10,073 new coronavirus infections, 73 more deathsCoronavirus infections rose by 10,073 in a day, data from Swiss health authorities showed on Wednesday, as the Alpine countr...

Want all of us to be in same mindset: Kohli to his team ahead of playoffs

Ahead of the eliminator clash against SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB skipper Virat Kohli told his teammates that they all need to have the same mindset of winning the tournament. RCB will b...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Exhibition chronicles musician Nick Caves life, work and lossFans of cult musician Nick Cave get to use his typewriter and play his piano at an exhibition that chronicles his life...

Cabinet approves signing of MoU between India, UK on cooperation in telecommunications, ICTs

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval for signing a Memorandum of Understanding MoU between the Ministry of Communications of India and the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports DCMS of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020