AIM Releases Data Science Education Ranking 2020 for Full-Time PG Programmes in India

The improved and detailed rankings, rank the courses across several parameters such as pedagogy, faculty profile and credentials, gender diversity, faculty to student ratio, graduation outcome, external relations, placement assistance, ROI, brand value and student review. The rankings are concluded after extensive research and internal discussion that follow the inputs collated from participating institutes.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-11-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 11:02 IST
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India The Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics Course by tri-institutes IIM Calcutta, IIT Kharagpur and ISI Kolkata is top-ranked in the annual rankings on full-time data science postgraduate courses in India. With best scores in parameters such as pedagogy, faculty profile and credential, faculty to student ratio, graduation outcome, external relations & placement assistance and student review, it has a considerable lead when compared to other courses that participated in the ranking. The annual data science education ranking by Analytics India Magazine is sought-after by students and professionals alike to set foot in the data science domain. The improved and detailed rankings, rank the courses across several parameters such as pedagogy, faculty profile and credentials, gender diversity, faculty to student ratio, graduation outcome, external relations, placement assistance, ROI, brand value and student review.

The rankings are concluded after extensive research and internal discussion that follow the inputs collated from participating institutes. The information received was then thoroughly studied, and follow-ups were made on any missing data and to validate any ambiguous information. Finally, the survey is processed to curate the detailed rank list. Other full-time PG courses according to the ranking are: • Postgraduate Programme In Data Science By Praxis Business School • M.Tech Data Sciences (Business Analytics) By NMIMS (Deemed To Be University) • Post Graduate Diploma In Management (Big Data Analytics) By Goa Institute Of Management • PG Certificate In Leadership Through Analytics and Decision Sciences (LEAD) By T.A. Pai Management Institute • Master of Business Administration (Business Analytics) By Symbiosis Centre For Management & Human Resource Development • M.Tech CSE With Specialisation in Data Science By The Northcap University • Master Of Business Administration (Data Sciences & Data Analytics) By Symbiosis Centre For Information Technology • Master Of Science In Data Science By Vijaybhoomi University • Post Graduate Diploma In Management (Data Science) By IFIM Business School • Master Of Science (Data Science & Analytics) By NSHM Knowledge Campus • Master Of Business Administration In Applied Data Science By Institute Of Product Leadership • Master Of Science (Data Science & Spatial Analytics) By Symbiosis Institute Of Geoinformatics • Master Of Science In Data Science (5 Years Integrated) By Thiagarajar College Of Engineering • Master Of Science (Data Science) By Christ (Deemed To Be University) • Post-Graduate Diploma in Data Science By IMS Pro School Bhasker Gupta, CEO & Founder, AIM said, "The Data Science Academic Ranking on Full-time PG Courses aims to provide the participants, interested in delving into the data science domain, with the best options available to start their journey. With the extensive ranking process, we try our best to bring the best courses at the forefront." The data science annual rankings by AIM publicly releases the ranking methodology and survey data received from all the institutes, to make these rankings transparent and unbiased.

This ranking only lists programmes that were nominated by their respective institutes/ colleges/ universities in the survey form and submitting the required information and data points for our evaluation. Read the complete ranking here.

https://analyticsindiamag.com/aim-data-science-education-ranking-2020-top-full-time-pg-programmes-in-india/ About Analytics India Magazine Founded in 2012, Analytics India Magazine has since been dedicated to passionately championing and promoting the analytics ecosystem in India. It chronicles the technological progress in the space of analytics, artificial intelligence, data science, and big data by highlighting the innovations and players in the field. Analytics India Magazine has been a pre-eminent source of news, information and analysis for the Indian analytics ecosystem by covering opinions, analysis and insights on the key breakthroughs and developments in data-driven technologies as well as highlighting how they are being leveraged for future impact. Read more about AIM: www.analyticsindiamag.com

