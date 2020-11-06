Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cameroon buries seven children killed in school shooting

The plaque on Nzakame Rhema's coffin marks the "sunset" of her short life - Oct. 24, 2020, the day gunmen burst into her school in Cameroon's South West region and killed seven children. In the town of Kumba on Thursday, hundreds of people came to pay their respects as the children's coffins, draped in the Cameroonian flag, were laid next to their portraits.

Reuters | Kumba | Updated: 06-11-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 18:21 IST
Cameroon buries seven children killed in school shooting
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The plaque on Nzakame Rhema's coffin marks the "sunset" of her short life - Oct. 24, 2020, the day gunmen burst into her school in Cameroon's South West region and killed seven children. In the town of Kumba on Thursday, hundreds of people came to pay their respects as the children's coffins, draped in the Cameroonian flag, were laid next to their portraits. Gospel choirs sang and speakers offered prayers.

The children were buried later in separate funerals. "My heart bleeds a lot because her death was so tragic," said Rhema's weeping mother, Manyi Tita. "My daughter never committed any crime. The only thing she did was go to school for a better future and ... to be a better lady."

The outdoor ceremony represented an outpouring of grief but also anger that a conflict between separatist insurgents and the Cameroonian army had spiralled so far that a group of men with AK 47 rifles could walk into a school and open fire indiscriminately. No-one has claimed responsibility for the shooting, but it carried the hallmarks of previous attacks by English-speaking separatists who have been fighting since 2017 to break away from the mainly French-speaking Central African country.

The killing was followed by the kidnapping of eleven teachers during raids on two schools. They were released on Thursday. "This struggle must continue but our children must go to school," said mourner Kalin Nkendoh. "If the boys (the secessionists) think they want to use our children's schools as shields, as a weapon, they have failed."

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC asks Centre to show 41 NSFs granted recognition complying with sports code

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the Centre to show that the 41 NSFs granted recognition in October were complying with the requirements of the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011. The direction by a special bench of Justices H...

Vedanta Q2 profit slumps 62 pc to Rs 824 cr

Vedanta on Friday reported 61.8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 824 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 on the back of one time tax expense. The company posted a net profit of Rs 2,158 crore in the year-ago peri...

Bengal tops the chart in political killings; I want to ask Mamata Banerjee to come out with a white paper on the killings : Amit Shah.

Bengal tops the chart in political killings I want to ask Mamata Banerjee to come out with a white paper on the killings Amit Shah....

Teacher in hiding, young woman arrested amid Dutch Islam cartoon debate

Dutch police said on Friday they had arrested a young woman in Rotterdam on suspicion of inciting threats, after a teacher went into hiding following a classroom discussion on the killing of French school teacher Samuel Paty last month. It ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020