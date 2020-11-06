Priyanka on a visit to Dehradun

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived here on Friday on a visit to Uttarakhand. Congress state president Pritam Singh said Priyanka Gandhi was on a personal visit and the party unit had not been officially intimated about it.

Priyanka Gandhi's children study in The Doon School here. Superintendent of Police (City) Shweta Choubey said the Congress leader's visit was strictly personal in nature and the details about it cannot be shared.