Priyanka on a visit to Dehradun

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 06-11-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 23:14 IST
Priyanka on a visit to Dehradun
Representative Image

Priyanka Gandhi's children study in The Doon School here. Superintendent of Police (City) Shweta Choubey said the Congress leader's visit was strictly personal in nature and the details about it cannot be shared.

