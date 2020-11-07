7.7 pc turnout till 9 am in third phase of Bihar polls

An estimated 7.70 per cent of the total 2.35 crore electors exercised their franchise till 9 am in the 78 assembly seats of Bihar where the third and final phase of elections were underway on Saturday. The poll opened at 7 am in these seats spread across 15 districts of north Bihar.

According to the Election Commission, the polling percentage at 9 am was 7.69. The maximum 10.67 per cent turnout till 9 am was recorded in the Araria district, and the minimum (5.36 per cent) in the Katihar district.

The turnout in the first phase till 9 am was 6.74 per cent, while in the second phase it was 8.05 per cent. Voting is being held simultaneously in the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat, where a bypoll has been necessitated due to the death of JD(U) MP Baidyanath Mahto.

It has recorded a turnout of 7.89 per cent till 9 am. The first phase of voting for the 243-strong assembly took place on October 28 and the second phase on November 3.

The votes will be counted on November 10..