Left Menu
Development News Edition

Students from private schools joining state-run schools a heartening trend: TN Minister

State-run schools havescripted history by attracting 5.18 lakh students from several private schools across Tamil Nadu, and this reverse exodus is a heartening trend,School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Saturday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-11-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 20:33 IST
Students from private schools joining state-run schools a heartening trend: TN Minister
Claiming that state government schools have scripted "history in Tamil Nadu," Sengottaiyan said, the reverse exodus on a massive scale took place during the tenure of chief minister K Palaniswami. Image Credit: ANI

State-run schools have scripted history by attracting 5.18 lakh students from several private schools across Tamil Nadu, and this reverse exodus is a heartening trend, School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Saturday. The scenario of the exodus from state government schools in the past has completely changed and a large number of students are flocking to state-run schools, he said.

"From a migration of about 20,000 to 50,000 students to private schools in the past, there has been a steep enrollment in our schools. About 5.18 lakh students who opted out of several private schools have joined government schools," the minister told reporters here. Claiming that state government schools have scripted "history in Tamil Nadu," Sengottaiyan said, the reverse exodus on a massive scale took place during the tenure of chief minister K Palaniswami.

"This is something that gives happiness," he added. The minister also claimed that several sections appreciated the curriculum of government schools, saying it was better than the curriculum of CBSE schools.

Sengottaiyan, who earlier participated in a programme organised to grant recognition to private schools in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari districts, said the state government was willing to issue orders granting permanent recognition status to private schools. About 2,515 private schools across the state would soon be provided recognition, he added.

The recognition which was extended year-on-year basis till last year will be issued for two years from this year, he said.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Medium-intensity earthquake hits south Gujarat; no casualty

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitudes rocked south Gujarat on Saturday afternoon, affecting Bharuch and Surat districts, an official from the Institute of Seismological Research ISR said. According to Gandhinagar-based ISR, the medium-intensity e...

DSSP to fight upcoming DDC polls on plank of statehood for Jammu region

Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party chairman and former minister Choudhary Lal Singh on Saturday said his party would participate in the upcoming District Development Council polls on the plank of getting statehood for Jammu region. He said his...

PM to flag off Ro-Pax ferry service in Gujarat on Nov 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday flag off a Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira and Ghogha in Gujarat via video conferencing. The service is expected to reduce a distance of 370 kms to 90 km through the sea route, thereby saving ...

Guinea court confirms President Conde's re-election for third term

Guineas top court on Saturday confirmed President Alpha Condes victory in last months election, rejecting accusations of fraud and handing him a third term his opponents say is unconstitutional. A campaign earlier this year by Conde, 82, to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020