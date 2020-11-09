Make Aurangabad embarkation point for Haj 2021: AIMIM's Jaleel

AIMIM Lok Sabha MP fromAurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel on Monday said he had written to theCentre demanding that the city in Maharashtra's Marathwada bemade one of the embarkation points for Haj 2021

In his letter to Union Minister of Minority AffairsMukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Jaleel said he had learnt from mediareports that people going on Haj pilgrimage from Marathwadawill have to go to Mumbai to embark on their journey to SaudiArabia

"This will cause inconvenience to pilgrims. Therefore,Aurangabad should be considered an embarkation point for Haj2021," his letter said.