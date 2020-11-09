Mizoram: Lai Autonomous District Council polls on Dec 4

Elections to the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) in Mizoram will be held on December 4, the state poll panel announced on Monday. According to the official notification, the last date for the filing of nominations is November 20, while the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is November 23.

Votes will be counted on December 8. The election process is to be completed by December 14 and the first meeting of the new council should be convened by December 18, the notification said.

The council is headquartered at Lawngtlai in south Mizoram. Total 51,456 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the election, of whom over 50 per cent or 26,104 are women, as per the electoral rolls published on November 7.