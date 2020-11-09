Left Menu
Delhi Waqf Board member tries self-immolation over non-payment of salaries

Delhi Waqf Board member Razia Sultana on Monday tried self-immolation outside the Board’s office where its employees are sitting on a dharna demanding payment of their pending salaries. Sultana had earlier threatened to immolate herself if the employees were not paid their salaries due since February. As she tried to lit a matchstick, the protesting employees stopped her.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 22:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Waqf Board member Razia Sultana on Monday tried self-immolation outside the Board's office where its employees are sitting on a dharna demanding payment of their pending salaries. The employees of the Waqf Board have been protesting outside its office since November 5. Sultana had earlier threatened to immolate herself if the employees were not paid their salaries due since February.

As she tried to lit a matchstick, the protesting employees stopped her. "I am too pained to see the misery of these employees who worked hard and collected revenue worth lakhs of rupees for the Board. It is a pity that they have been forced to sit on the road to demand their salaries," Sultana said.

The salaries of permanent employees of the Board are pending since May, while the contractual ones have not been paid since February, a striking employee said. "Not just the salaries, there is no money even for office expenses. We have been forced to hit the street as our financial hardship is increasing with every passing day," he said.

The financial transactions of the Board are conducted through an account jointly operated by its chairman, one member, and a government official, sources said. A meeting of seven members of the Waqf Board is due on November 19 to elect a new chairman.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan served as chairman of the Board. He had to step down after his term as a member ended with the Delhi assembly elections in February.

