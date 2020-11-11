TNAU professor wins national award

A professor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) Dr K S Subramanian has been chosen for the Fertiliser Association of India Golden Jubilee Award. Subramanian, who is also director of research and NABARD chair, got the award for his contribution to the field of nano-fertilisers and its role in improved use while ensuring environmental safety.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs one lakh and a gold medal, which would be presented in New Delhi next month. Subramanian is the founder-head of Department of Nano Science and Technology in 2010 and was working in field design and fabrication of nano-agri inputs, nano-preservation of fruits, nano-sensors besides biosafety of nano-products, a press release from TNAU said on Wednesday.

He has helped the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) develop a research framework for nano- technology studies in agricultural sciences. He had received research grants worth of over Rs 25 crore through international and national funding agencies.

The university is one of the early birds in nanotechnology research in the country and has built a state-of-the art facility for taking up research in agricultural sciences. Vice-Chancellor of the varsity Dr N Kumar congratulated the scientist for being chosen for the award.

Kumar also appreciated the nanotechnology research team for developing commercially viable technologies such as freshness formulation and nano stickers for fruit preservation, nano-sensors for moisture and nitrogen detection, nano-sanitiser against COVID-19 and lot more in the pipeline..