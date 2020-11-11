Left Menu
FrontRow raises USD 3.2mn from Lightspeed, Elevation, Deepika Padukone

FrontRow, a learning and community platform focused on creative arts and sports, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 3.2 million (about Rs 23.8 crore) from Lightspeed, Elevation (formerly SAIF Partners) and Deepika Padukone's Family Office.

Updated: 11-11-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 19:34 IST
Actor Deepika Padukone (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI

FrontRow, a learning and community platform focused on creative arts and sports, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 3.2 million (about Rs 23.8 crore) from Lightspeed, Elevation (formerly SAIF Partners), and Deepika Padukone's Family Office. FrontRow will use this fundraise to add more courses and categories, expand their community offering, and go deeper into various course formats, a statement said.

Founded by Mikhil Raj, Shubhadit Sharma, and Ishaan Preet Singh earlier this year, FrontRow aims to help people learn from the best in the industry across areas like music, comedy, cricket, and others. The company offers classes taught by celebrities in the field, paired with a community platform that gives learners regular activities, competitions, and peer engagement to practice and showcase their talent. The first set of instructors includes Neha Kakkar, DIVINE & Gully Gang, Suresh Raina, Amit Trivedi, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. FrontRow has a 20-member team based in Bengaluru and Mumbai. Ishaan Preet Singh estimated that over 26 million people are already paying to learn in these categories.

There is little-to-no structured curriculum available, the entire teaching market is unorganized and the quality of resources available for learning is very low, he added. The company already has thousands of beta users participating in their community groups pre-launch. Commenting on her investment, Deepika Padukone said: "Growing up, I wasn't exactly academically inclined. My interests were in diverse spheres and activities outside of the traditional classroom- dance, sports, music, modeling and performance arts, to name a few." "And if there's one thing I wish I had access to while growing up, it would be a platform like 'FrontRow' - one that gives individuals access to abundant knowledge in non-academic fields as well as connects them to a community of peers and professionals in their field of interest."

