Education Minister inaugurates seminar on Ancient Indian Education system

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' inaugurated a two-day National Seminar on Ancient Indian Education system organised by NITTTR, Kolkata today. The programme was organised on the occasion of Maulana Azad's birth anniversary, celebrated as National Education Day. Vice-Chairman of UGC, Shri Bhushan Patwardhan, Director NITTTR, Kolkata, Prof. Debi Prasad Mishra, Chairman BOG, NITTTR, Kolkata, Shri Harshavardhan Neotia was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Pokhriyal said it is a matter of pride for us that the traditional Indian knowledge system has stood out in the fields of science, technology, art, architecture, culture, mathematics, medicine, etc. He added that it is the need of the hour to accept the vastness of the Indian disciplines and use this knowledge to solve the present-day problems by connecting them to modern research and innovation.

The Minister remembered the great scholar and first Education Minister of India, Shri Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary. Shri Pokhriyal elaborated on the essence of this kind of seminar, which highlights the importance of passing on our ancient culture and heritage to the present generation. The Minister hoped that this national seminar will provide the awareness amongst the participants about the importance of the ancient Indian Education system. This seminar will give a boost to glorify the fundamentals of our ancient education, which never means holding on to the past, but thinking with a different vision for the holistic development of our citizens, he added. He also appreciated the efforts of NITTTR, Kolkata for having organised this seminar in line with the requirements of NEP 2020.

Shri Patwardhan highlighted the importance of the seminar calling it the need of the hour. He also mentioned about the major initiatives being taken by the UGC to improve the quality of higher education in the country.

The inaugural ceremony was followed by the address by the Director NITTTR, Kolkata who spoke about the ancient Indian education system emphasising upon the great seats of learning, like the Nalanda & Takshashila Universities. The next speaker, Prof. Surendra Kumar, former Vice-Chancellor of Kangri Gurukula University, Haridwar spoke about the Education System in the Vedic period.

