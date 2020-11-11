Gorakhpur: Programme in memory of martyrs on Nov 15

A program will be held to pay tributes to martyrs at the Gorakhnath temple here in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday

The program, "Ek Diya Shaheedon ke Naam", will be organized under the aegis of the Gorakhnath temple and the Bhojpuri Association of India. The convener of the program and the zonal director of the Bhojpuri association, Rakesh Srivastava, said, "The program will be organized on November 15 evening at Bheem Sarovar in the Gorakhnath temple in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath." The coronavirus protocol will be strictly followed as 11,000 earthen lamps will be lighted to pay tributes to martyrs, he said.