Left Menu
Development News Edition

President-elect Joe Biden names Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff

In this capacity, Klain will oversee the Executive Office of the President and serve as a senior advisor. In addition to supporting the president-elect, Klain will work to build a diverse, experienced and talented team to help President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris meet the urgent challenges facing the country, a media release said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-11-2020 07:43 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 07:43 IST
President-elect Joe Biden names Ron Klain as White House Chief of Staff

US President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ron Klain, his longtime aide, as White House Chief of Staff. In this capacity, Klain will oversee the Executive Office of the President and serve as a senior advisor.

In addition to supporting the president-elect, Klain will work to build a diverse, experienced and talented team to help President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris meet the urgent challenges facing the country, a media release said. "Ron has been invaluable to me over the many years that we have worked together, including as we rescued the American economy from one of the worst downturns in our history in 2009 and later overcame a daunting public health emergency in 2014," said Biden.

"His deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again,” Biden said. Klain was most recently a senior advisor to the Biden for President campaign and has previously served Biden in a number of roles including as his Chief of Staff when he became Vice President. Klain is also known for his role as the White House Ebola Response Coordinator at the height of the public health crisis.

Klain said, "It's the honor of a lifetime to serve President-elect Biden in this role, and I am humbled by his confidence. I look forward to helping him and the Vice President-elect assemble a talented and diverse team to work in the White House, as we tackle their ambitious agenda for change, and seek to heal the divides in our country." Klain served as Biden's first Chief of Staff when he became Vice President (2009-11); Chief Counsel of the Senate Judiciary Committee during his tenure as Chair of the Committee (1989-92); and Policy Advisor on the Judiciary Committee staff (1986-87). Klain also worked as an advisor on Biden's 1988 and 2008 presidential campaigns. According to the Biden-Harris Transition, Klain has devoted many years to public service, serving as White House Ebola Response Coordinator (2014-15).

At the conclusion of his work coordinating the US response, President Obama said that Klain had taken on “a challenge that many called insurmountable, and, in leading the team responsible for tremendous progress, helped remind the world what makes America exceptional.” Earlier, in addition to his work with then-Vice President Biden, Klain served as Chief of Staff for Vice President Al Gore, Chief of Staff and Counsellor to Attorney General Janet Reno, and Staff Director of the Senate Democratic Leadership Committee. Klain was also Associate Counsel to President Clinton and in charge of judicial selection. Through his work on the Judiciary Committee, and in the Executive Branch, he has played a role in the selection or confirmation of eight Supreme Court Justices. Serving as an advisor on several Presidential campaigns, Klain has worked for President Obama and President Clinton, and Democratic presidential nominees Al Gore, John Kerry and Hillary Clinton.

Klain graduated from Harvard Law School, was an Editor of the Harvard Law Review, and won the Sears Prize for highest grade average in 1985. He was a summa cum laude graduate of Georgetown University, where he serves an Adjunct Professor..

TRENDING

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Plasma jets may kill novel coronavirus within seconds: Study

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Unisys Stealth® 6.0 launched with enhanced visualisation and dashboard tools

Unisys Corporation NYSE UIS today announced the availability of Unisys Stealth 6.0, which features enhanced visualisation and dashboard tools to simplify an organisations IT reporting and deployment strengthening security posture and allow...

Green Climate Fund approves US$23.1m grant to strengthening climate resilience in Mongolia

The Green Climate Fund approved a new US23.1million grant to UNDP supported project aimed at strengthening climate resilience in Mongolia. The grant comes at a time when the country is facing a range of natural disasters, climate change is ...

IMF disburses SDR 36.9million to South Sudan under Rapid Credit Facility

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund IMF today approved a disbursement of SDR 36.9 million about US52.3 million or 15 percent of its SDR quota to South Sudan under the Rapid Credit Facility RCF. This is the first Fund supp...

Google announces storage policy changes, effective June 1, 2021

Google on Wednesday announced important storage policy changes for Google Accounts that will go into effect on June 1, 2021. The upcoming changes will apply to Photos and Drive specifically Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms and J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020