Government fulfilled all its commitment for Ladakh: Jitendra Singh

"This government has always fulfilled its all commitment for the region," said Singh, the minister of state for personnel. The delegation lead by the chairman and chief executive councillor, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, Tashi Gyalson and BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has called on Singh here, according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 20:27 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the Centre has fulfilled all its commitment for Ladakh region. Addressing a delegation from the union territory, he said, it was for the first time under the Modi government that Ladakh had been granted a university and medical and engineering colleges. "This government has always fulfilled its all commitment for the region," said Singh, the minister of state for personnel.

The delegation lead by the chairman and chief executive councillor, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, Tashi Gyalson and BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has called on Singh here, according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry. Singh congratulated them for the BJP's victory in the recently held LAHDC elections.

He said the polls assumed special significance since this was the very first electoral exercise after Ladakh became a union territory. While addressing the delegation, Singh said the prime minister gave the highest priority to the demands of Ladakh and other peripheral regions. He informed that the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Ladakh administration have identified land for building a regional centre of CSIR (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research) in the region, the statement said.

Speaking about the connectivity issue of the region, Singh said that with the opening of the Atal Tunnel (also known as Rohtang Tunnel) and the under-construction Zoji La Tunnel, the all-weather connectivity with this peripheral region will give big economic and security boost to the region. He said a mega project on solar technology plant is being established in the region which will make it capable of providing enough electricity and energy for the people..

