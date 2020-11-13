Renowned Author of IKIGAI - Hector Garcia Makes an Appearance on Moonshot Conversations

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Agnelorajesh Athaide and Lina Ashar are thrilled to host Hector Garcia, the author of IKIGAI on Moonshot Conversations, this Sunday the 15th November at 5:00 PM. What started as a journey to explore human potential has ended up being an inspiration to teachers, parents and primary care-givers across the country. With 21 episodes and nearly 14M views the Moonshot Conversations continues to be the most viewed educational live show on Facebook. Each episode is centered around discovering ways to embrace mindful existence and maximize human potential.

Renowned personalities like Andrew Newman, Layla El Khadri, Simone Singh, Raageshwari Loomba, Drums Sivamani, Runa Rizvi and Ani Choying Drolma have inspired the viewers and shared their valuable and inspiring thoughts on several important aspects of life, all of which resonate with one essence - living a meaningful life of happiness and abundance. The conversations also aim to educate parents to be able to raise a generation of anti-fragile children, the secret of which lies in being able to discover and unlock our infinite potential. Moonshot Conversations by Korroboree is elated to welcome the best-selling author of IKIGAI - Hector Gracia.

The Moonshot Conversations have been a guiding light to parents understanding and practicing mindful parenting. To raise a generation of emotionally strong children, we also need to unravel the secret to living a happy life. In the episode with Hector, the secrets will finally get revealed. With Hector joining the inspiring edupreneur Lina Ashar and the self-motivated entrepreneur Agnelorajesh Athaide, the episode pivots around the various aspects of finding our unique "Ikigai" .

Literally translating to "value of being alive", Hector Garcia will take the viewers on a delightful journey of finding their own Ikigai. The word originated from a place called Okinawa which has the highest number of centenarians. Hector describes it as a feeling of sheer contentment while being in an active state. Watch the live Moonshot Conversation on - www.facebook.com/MoonShotConversations About Mr. Agnelorajesh Athaide Agnelorajesh Athaide is an educationist, author, first generation serial and social entrepreneur, a keen player in the e-commerce sector and a business investor. He is also the Founder & Chairman of St. Angelos Computers Ltd. and St. Angelo’s VNCT Ventures, a new age real estate venture; and the chief mentor and co-founder of the Business Opportunities Club - a premium business networking and mentoring platform that helps SME’s and MSME’s scale up to the next level. As a self-made entrepreneur with an inspiring story of passion, self-motivation, and a will power to succeed, Agnelorajesh today is a formidable inspirational speaker and a business strategist and investor, helping next generation entrepreneurs dream big and achieve their goals.

About Mr. Hector Garcia Héctor García is a citizen of Japan, where he has lived for over a decade, and of Spain, where he was born. A former software engineer, he worked at CERN in Switzerland before moving to Japan, where he developed voice recognition software and the technology needed for Silicon Valley startups to enter the Japanese market. He is the creator of the popular blog kirainet.com and the author of A Geek in Japan, a #1 bestseller in Japan. About Ms. Lina Ashar Lina Ashar is a teacher at heart and started her career as one in Australia, before she came to India. Her passion for crafting impactful journeys for children has led her to found Kangaroo Kids Education Limited that runs Kangaroo Kids Preschools and Billabong High International Schools across India, Dubai, Maldives and Qatar. She is one of the most renowned educators and edupreneurs who is trusted by parents, an inspiration to those that work with her and loved by the children she works with. Lina’s spirit was dampened by the schooling system that killed the creativity, individuality and the soul of children and saw potential as finite rather than infinite. This longing to see children as creative, to honour their individuality and nurture their potential was the seed. She joined hands with a dear friend and Korroboree was born.

Image: Author of IKIGAI - Hector Garcia on Moonshot Conversations