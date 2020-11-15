Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gupkar Alliance finalises seat-sharing pact for 2nd phase of DDC polls

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration on Sunday finalised its seat-sharing formula for the second phase of the District Development Council polls, allocating eight seats each out of total 27 to the National Conference and the PDP.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-11-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 22:35 IST
Gupkar Alliance finalises seat-sharing pact for 2nd phase of DDC polls
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration on Sunday finalized its seat-sharing formula for the second phase of the District Development Council polls, allocating eight seats each out of total 27 to the National Conference and the PDP. The seat-sharing list was released by the alliance spokesperson and Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) chairman Sajad Gani Lone.

The list was approved by PAGD chairman and NC president Farooq Abdullah at a meeting of the alliance partners at his residence on Sunday morning. The last date for filing the nominations for the second phase of the polls is Monday, while the polling would take place on December 1.

According to the PAGD's seat-sharing pact, Lone's J&KPC will contest from five seats. The Congress will field its candidates on three seats, while Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement will fight for two seats.

Awami National Conference (ANC), led by Abdullah's estranged sister Begum Khalida Shah, has been allotted one seat to contest. A difference, however, continued to persist between CPI(M) and PDP over 'Pombay' seat in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, which was represented in the erstwhile J&K's state assembly during its last few terms by CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami. While the alliance has allocated the seat to the PDP, the CPI(M) is adamant to field its candidate from there.

"You can check the ratio of votes when I won against the PDP candidate in 2014 assembly polls or when I supported the NC candidate in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. There should be some justification (for the PDP getting the seat). We will contest this seat. This has already been decided," Tarigami told PTI. The CPI-M's decision to field its candidate will not have a bearing on the alliance, he insisted.

"We are for the alliance and will remain on the side of the people. We are part of the alliance to defend the rights of the people of J&K," he said. "Elections or no elections, on our part, we are for the alliance and we have been arguing more vigorously for it," Tarigami said, adding "if they deny us even a small seat, I think it is not just".

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha to set up startup hub by March next year

The Odisha government has decided to set up a startup hub with common facilities by March next year to create employment opportunities for youth in the state, an official said on Sunday. The government has also given its in-principle approv...

FACTBOX-Peru's presidential lineup: graft probes, suicide and impeachment

Peru, the worlds No.2 copper producer and for years one of Latin Americas fastest growing economies, has seen a litany of presidents ousted from office or imprisoned on allegations of corruption over the past three decades.Last week, centri...

Peru interim president quits after ultimatum from Congress, protest deaths

Perus interim president, Manuel Merino, resigned on Sunday after the countrys political parties demanded he step down or face impeachment following the deaths of two people in protests over the sudden ouster of his predecessor. Merino had b...

Bulgaria says to block EU accession talks with North Macedonia

Bulgaria plans to voice its opposition on Tuesday to starting European Union accession talks with neighbouring North Macedonia as the two countries have yet to settle disputes over history and language, Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020