Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nearly 2 lakh Indian students chose US for higher studies in 2019-20 academic year: Report

All centres are staffed by EducationUSA advisors who offer accurate, comprehensive, and up-to-date information about opportunities to study in the United States, helping Indian students find the best programme and the right fit from among the 4,500 accredited higher-education institutions in the United States," an official statement by the Embassy said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 14:57 IST
Nearly 2 lakh Indian students chose US for higher studies in 2019-20 academic year: Report
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nearly two lakh Indian students chose the United States as their destination to pursue higher education in the 2019-20 academic year, according to the Open Doors Report released by the US Embassy on Monday. Indian students comprised nearly 20 per cent of the over one million students from around the world, and the US has seen a steady increase in the number of undergraduate students from India, the report stated.

"Over the last 10 years, the number of Indians studying in the United States has roughly doubled, and we know why the US is the gold standard for higher education, providing practical application and experience that gives our graduates an advantage in the global economy," said Minister Counsellor for Public Affairs David Kennedy. To assist Indian students, the US Department of State offers advising services to prospective students through seven EducationUSA advising centres throughout India - in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

"Early next year, a second EducationUSA Center is opening in Hyderabad hosted by Y-Axis Foundation. All centres are staffed by EducationUSA advisors who offer accurate, comprehensive, and up-to-date information about opportunities to study in the United States, helping Indian students find the best programme and the right fit from among the 4,500 accredited higher-education institutions in the United States," an official statement by the Embassy said. Students seeking additional facts about studying in the US can download the EducationUSA India app, available for free on iOS and Android devices, it said.

"At the click of a button, the app provides the latest information about the college application process and is a quick and easy first step to planning higher education in the US," the statement said. The Institute of International Education (IIE) publishes the Open Doors report every year.

It also compiles the number of international scholars at US universities and international students enrolled in pre-academic Intensive English Programs.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia reports 4,106 new COVID cases; Czech Republic sees further decline in COVID and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Spain's BBVA to sell U.S. banking arm to PNC for $11.6 billion

Spains BBVA is to sell its U.S. business to PNC Financial Services Group Inc for 11.6 billion in cash, in one of the biggest global banking deals this year. The sale will further consolidate the U.S. banking sector, but has also instantly p...

Syria's top diplomat Moalem, soft-spoken defender of Assad, dies at 79

Syrias long-time foreign minister Walid al-Moalem, an unyielding defender of Syrian President Bashar al Assads bloody crackdown on peaceful protesters that sparked a decade old conflict, died on Monday, the government said.There were no det...

Hungary to raise political veto over EU budget on rule-of-law conditions - report

Hungary plans to raise a political veto on the European Unions 2021-27 budget later on Monday over the proposal to tie disbursement of EU funds to rule-of-law conditions, the web site portfolio.hu reported on Monday.Hungarian Prime Minister...

Ethiopia says Tigray town seized, war embroils Eritrea

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds government said on Monday it had captured another town in the northern Tigray region after nearly two weeks of fighting in a conflict already spilling into Eritrea and destabilising the wider Horn of Afr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020