Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimbabwean teachers to end strike after accepting 41% pay rise

Zimbabwe's teachers have accepted a government offer to raise their salaries by at least 41% and will end a strike that started in September when schools re-opened for end-year examinations, said the country's largest teachers union.

Reuters | Harare | Updated: 17-11-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 12:29 IST
Zimbabwean teachers to end strike after accepting 41% pay rise
Representative image

Zimbabwe's teachers have accepted a government offer to raise their salaries by at least 41% and will end a strike that started in September when schools re-opened for end-year examinations, said the country's largest teachers union. The government shut schools in March to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and although students gradually returned to class from September, teachers refused to go back to work saying their pay had been eroded by inflation of 471.25%.

The Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZIMTA) said in a statement seen by Reuters on Tuesday that the lowest paid teacher would now earn a monthly salary of 19,975 Zimbabwe dollars ($245) and the highest $281. Pay for government workers has been eroded over the past two years from a minimum of $480, as Zimbabwe has switched from using the U.S. dollar as its main currency to using the local currency, as its financial crisis has deepened due to severe foreign currency shortages and runaway inflation.

"ZIMTA remains actively engaged in the search of improved conditions of service, salaries and allowances and is now putting together 2021 strategies," said ZIMTA, which has 40,000 members. The minstry of finance says it has been recording a surplus on its budget this year and that any salary increases would not hurt its finances.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru violence: Cong MLA reacts to party leader's arrest, says 'those who committed mistakes should be punished'

After Congress leader Mayor Sampath Raj was arrested in connection with the Bengaluru violence, party MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy, whose house was attacked during the incident on Tuesday said that those who committed mistakes should be puni...

Thai police fire water cannon at parliament protest

Thai riot police fired water cannon at protesters who tried to cut their way through razor wire barricades outside parliament on Tuesday as lawmakers discussed possible changes to the constitution. Protesters are demanding changes to the co...

Britain needs to consider options to repair public finances, says minister

Britain will consider its options to help repair the countrys public finances, housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Tuesday, after media reports that ministers were considering a temporary cut to its aid spending. The Times newspaper sai...

Ethiopia's PM vows 'final and crucial' offensive in Tigray

Ethiopias prime minister says the final and crucial military operation will launch in the coming days against the government of the countrys rebellious northern Tigray region. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in a social media post on Tuesday said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020