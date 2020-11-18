Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stateless young woman breaks barrier for Shona community at Kenya university

Angelin Ruramayi Mutenda however, worked against all odds to ensure her daughter, Nosizi Reuben Dube, got the education she herself missed out on. Nosizi, 20, is now the first young woman from her stateless Shona community in Kenya to be admitted to university where she is studying economics, the United Nations Commission for Human Rights says in video handouts and a statement to Reuters Television.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 18-11-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 21:00 IST
Stateless young woman breaks barrier for Shona community at Kenya university
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of poor children are missing out on state education in Kenya due to a lack of identification documents, rendering them officially stateless, even though they were born in the country and their communities have been there for generations. Angelin Ruramayi Mutenda however, worked against all odds to ensure her daughter, Nosizi Reuben Dube, got the education she herself missed out on.

Nosizi, 20, is now the first young woman from her stateless Shona community in Kenya to be admitted to university where she is studying economics, the United Nations Commission for Human Rights says in video handouts and a statement to Reuters Television. An estimated 18,500 stateless people live in Kenya. The Shona community, who originate from the former Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe, and who moved to Kenya in the 1960s, comprise about 3,500 individuals. They are the second largest group of stateless persons in Kenya, the UNHCR says.

Arriving with Rhodesian passsports they were registered as British subjects. Most were unaware that they then had a two-year window to get Kenyan citizenship after the East African country gained independence from Britain in 1963, a UNHCR spokeswoman in Nairobi told Reuters. Their children and grandchildren have been unable to acquire Kenyan citizenship because they cannot prove their parents' identities.

The University of Nairobi waived its requirement for a national ID for Nosizi. "Even if in our culture girls aren't always taken to school, I resolved that Nosizi must get an education," Mutenda says in the video.

She and other women in the community survive by weaving baskets for sale, and Nosizi said her mother had to work extra hard to raise the money to send her to school. "I wanted to break the norm. I have shown other young girls that it is possible," says Nosizi. "You have to be bold and courageous so that you can achieve what you want in life."

Most Shona girls drop out of school after primary school and only a few proceed to high school. "We are very proud of her. We want to be just like her. None of us want to be left behind," Nosizi's young sister, Tema, said.

There's some progress. In 2019, the Kenyan government issued Shona children with birth certificates, a vital step towards ending statelessness. (Writing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

COVID: Kejriwal calls all-party meeting; Railways to provide coaches with beds; Doctors and paramedics from paramilitary arrive

As the national capital grapples with a spurt in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi government is working to add 660 ICU beds in its hospitals in the next few days and the Railways will be providing coaches with 800 beds, while an all-party meeting ...

Traders not in favour of another lockdown in Delhi

Traders from Delhi on Wednesday said they were not in favour of another lockdown in the city and pledged that the market associations will conduct awareness campaigns to enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour. Nearly 200 traders associations g...

Economic Recovery Plan to serve as SA’s roadmap going forward

The Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan will serve as South Africas roadmap going forward, as it dusts off the debris left by the COVID-19 pandemic, President Cyril Ramaphosa told potential investors at the South Africa Investment Con...

U.S. imposes fresh Iran-related sanctions, targets Khamenei-linked foundation

The United States on Wednesday imposed sweeping new sanctions targeting Iran, blacklisting a foundation controlled by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and taking aim at what Washington called Irans human rights abuses a year after a de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020