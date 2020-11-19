Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar education minister Mewa Lal Chaudhary resigns

Bihar education minister Mewa Lal Chaudhary, whose appointment to the post had triggered a controversy on account of a corruption taint, on Thursday tendered his resignation, barely three days after being sworn in as a member of the Nitish Kumar cabinet.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 19-11-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 17:23 IST
Bihar education minister Mewa Lal Chaudhary resigns
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pixabay

Bihar education minister Mewa Lal Chaudhary, whose appointment to the post had triggered a controversy on account of a corruption taint, on Thursday tendered his resignation, barely three days after being sworn in as a member of the Nitish Kumar cabinet. Chaudhary, who was allocated the portfolio on Tuesday, a day after taking the oath, sent his resignation immediately after assuming charge at 1 P.M., informed sources said.

Chaudhary, who belongs to the JD(U) headed by the chief minister, had been named an accused in a five-year-old case relating to alleged irregularities in the appointment of teachers and technicians at Bihar Agricultural University, Bhagalpur, where he was the Vice-Chancellor. He tendered his resignation after a meeting with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

A Raj Bhavan communique later said Chaudhary's resignation has been accepted on the recommendation of the chief minister. Building construction minister Ashok Chaudhary, also of the JD(U), has been given additional charge of the education ministry, it said.

Shortly after Chaudhary resigned, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav attacked the chief minister for inducting into his cabinet a "corrupt" person. "You deliberately made a corrupt person a minister and, in spite of criticism, got him to assume charge, before enacting this resignation drama. You are the one who is guilty," he said in a series of tweets.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to inaugurate ReInvest 2020 virtually for investment in clean energy

By Aashique Hussain Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the third edition of Global Renewable Energy Investment Meeting and Expo RE-INVEST 2020, virtually on November 26, in a bid to provide an international forum for investment p...

Next 30 years even more exciting for tech sector: Kris Gopalakrishnan

The next 30 years are going to be even more exciting for the tech sector, information technology industry veteran S Kris Gopalakrishnan said on Thursday forecasting increased outsourcing business. In spite of the Covid crisis, the IT indust...

Registration of construction workers to be done through doorstep delivery: Sisodia

Registration of construction workers for availing benefits under various Delhi government schemes will now be done through doorstep delivery, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on ThursdayIt has now been decided that registratio...

Ola to introduce e-scooter by Jan next year: Sources

Ride-hailing major Ola is foraying into electric scooter manufacturing and plans to hit the market with its first vehicle in January next year, sources said. The electric scooter, initially manufactured at a facility in the Netherlands, wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020