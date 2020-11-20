Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Haryana govt orders closure of all schools till Nov 30

The schools will also remain closed for the teaching staff and all school campuses will be sanitised during their closure. Over 150 school students from three Haryana districts -- Rewari, Jind and Jhajjar -- had recently tested positive for coronavirus infection after which these schools had been closed until further orders.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-11-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 16:28 IST
COVID-19: Haryana govt orders closure of all schools till Nov 30
Representative image

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government on Friday ordered the closure of all schools in the state until November 30. The move came days after over 150 students tested positive for coronavirus.

The state's Directorate School Education ordered the closure of schools in a letter issued to all district education officers, block education officers and other concerned officials. "In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and keeping in mind the health of the students, it has been decided by the Haryana government that all government and private schools in the state will be closed till November 30," said the letter. The schools will also remain closed for the teaching staff and all school campuses will be sanitised during their closure.

Over 150 school students from three Haryana districts -- Rewari, Jind and Jhajjar -- had recently tested positive for coronavirus infection after which these schools had been closed until further orders. The students who were asymptomatic too had tested positive during a random sampling drive carried out by the health department for the schools.

The schools in Haryana had reopened earlier this month but only students of classes 9 to 12 were allowed to attend classes with the prior consent of their parents. There has been a spike in Covid cases this month in Haryana, especially in districts falling in the National Capital Region including Faridabad and Gurgaon. Until Thursday, the state had a total of 2,09,251 infections and the death toll in the state was 2,113.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

One Piece Chapter 996 spoilers leaked, Kaido vs Red Scabbards, Sasaki vs Yamato

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Greece sees deeper recession this year, milder rebound in 2021

Greece expects a deeper recession this year than previously forecast after a second lockdown to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 infections and a milder rebound in 2021, its final 2021 budget submitted to parliament on Friday showed. This y...

Soccer-English soccer chiefs accused of 'lack of leadership' by parliamentary committee

English soccer authorities EFL have shown a lack of leadership in failing to reach a deal to safeguard clubs facing financial problems amid the COVID-19 crisis, a cross-party British parliamentary committee said on Friday. In a letter addre...

At least 37 killed in Uganda protests after presidential candidate Wine's arrest

At least 37 people have died and hundreds have been detained in unrest in Uganda triggered by the arrest of presidential candidate and pop star Bobi Wine, police said on Friday, as the East African country gears up for elections in January....

ANALYSIS-Nearing zero: Argentine FX reserves drain puts central bank in a corner

Argentinas net currency reserves are at or near zero, according to analysts and investors, forcing the central bank into a tough choice double down on controls that have failed to stem the currencys decline or allow the peso to devalue furt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020