Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada visa application centres to accept biometric enrolments for select categories

A prior appointment is mandatory to visit the Visa application centre to enrol biometrics, it added. Paper applications will not be accepted at the Visa application centres until further notice, VFS Global stated. VFS Global is an outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide with operations in 144 countries across five continents.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 20:04 IST
Canada visa application centres to accept biometric enrolments for select categories

VFS Global on Friday said it will resume biometrics enrolments for Canada visa applications in select categories, including family and students, across India. Effective November 25, Canada visa applicants who have submitted online applications for family class priority (FCP), spouses, partners and children categories, can enrol biometrics at the Canada visa applications centres in Delhi, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru, VFS Global said in a statement.

It added that effective December 2, online applications for students and FCP can also be enrol biometrics at the Canada Visa Applications Centres in Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune from December 2. A prior appointment is mandatory to visit the Visa application centre to enrol biometrics, it added.

Paper applications will not be accepted at the Visa application centres until further notice, VFS Global stated. VFS Global is an outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide with operations in 144 countries across five continents.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Djokovic reaches ATP Finals semis, Nadal showdown still on

Londons farewell edition of the ATP Finals could still have its dream climax after world number one Novak Djokovic beat Alexander Zverev 6-3 7-64 to seal a last-four spot on Friday.Defeat by Daniil Medvedev had left the five-time champion n...

One more South African player tests positive for COVID-19, warm-up game called off

South Africa on Friday called off their inter-squad warm-up match ahead of the England series after a second player from their 24-member squad tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19. Ahead of the white-ball series, one unnamed player of t...

Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe' eyeing Eid 2021 release 

Salman Khan-starrer Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai is likely to open in theatres on Eid next year.&#160; There were media reports stating that the Prabhudheva-directed action-drama might be heading to an OTT platform.&#160; However, a source c...

AP govt to levy Road fee to mop up Rs 100 cr in first phase

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to levy Road Fee to earn a revenue of about Rs 100 crore in the first step, following the Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra models. Transport, Roads and Buildings Department Principal Secretary M T Kri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020