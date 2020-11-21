Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala Guv signs controversial Police Act amendment ordinance

A Raj Bhavan source confirmed that the Governor, who had come back to the official residence recently after recovering from the COVID-19, signed the ordinance which had triggered widespread row in the southern state. The opposition parties had alleged that the amendment would give more power to the police and also curtail the freedom of the press, the charge which was rejected by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan saying thedecision had been taken based on factors such asabuse of social media to tarnish the image of individuals.

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 21-11-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 12:01 IST
Kerala Guv signs controversial Police Act amendment ordinance
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has signed the Kerala Police Act Amendment ordinance, envisaged by the Left government in the state to prevent cyber attacks against women and children which the opposition had alleged would curtail freedom of expression. A Raj Bhavan source confirmed that the Governor, who had come back to the official residence recently after recovering from the COVID-19, signed the ordinance which had triggered a widespread row in the southern state.

The opposition parties had alleged that the amendment would give more power to the police and also curtail the freedom of the press, the charge which was rejected by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the decision had been taken based on factors such as abuse of social media to tarnish the image of individuals. The state cabinet, last month, had decided to give more teeth to the Police Act by recommending the addition of Section 118-A.

It stipulates either imprisonment for up to five years or a fine of up to Rs 10,000 or both to those who produce, publish or disseminate content through any means of communication with an intention to intimidate, insult or defame any person through social media. Expressing concern over the rising crime graph, fake propaganda, and hate speech on social media since the outbreak of COVID-19, the LDF government had said since cyber attacks are a major threat to private life, it has been decided to amend the Police Act as the existing legal provisions were inadequate to fight such crimes.

It said while the Supreme Court had repealed section 66-A of the IT Act and Section 118 (d) of the Kerala Police Act on the grounds that these were against freedom of expression, the Centre has not introduced any other legal framework. "In this scenario, the police are unable to deal effectively with crimes committed through social media," the government had said.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FC Goa start ISL campaign against Chhetri-led Bengaluru

A new-look FC Goa, strengthened with the addition of new foreign players and a new head coach, will begin their Indian Super League campaign with a new vigour when they clash with formidable Bengaluru FC, here on Sunday. FC Goa have never w...

LSR student suicide: LSR announces fee rebate, committee to provide laptops on need basis

Following the suicide of a student allegedly over financial constraints, the Lady Sri Ram College has announced reduction in fee for a few courses, setting up a committee to provide laptops and allowed some second-year students to reside in...

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

Song Hye-Kyo went for a long hiatus after her marriage split from Song Joong-Ki. She took a break from the small and big screens. Now it seems like her break could come to an end soon.Many fans of Song Hye-Kyo may not know that she has rece...

Rockets hit Afghan capital Kabul, at least 3 killed

Several rockets hit residential areas in the early rush hour in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday, killing at least three civilians and wounding a dozen more, police officials said. The explosions, close to the diplomatic enclave, sent w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020