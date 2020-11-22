Left Menu
Development News Edition

SFI webinars focus on developing training strategies and techniques

He is one of the most sought-after speakers globally on development of swimming, coaches' education for transforming how coaching is delivered for success of young athletes. The first session covered important aspects such as striking a balance between competitive swimming and education.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 18:44 IST
SFI webinars focus on developing training strategies and techniques

The Swimming Federation of India on Sunday conducted back-to-back webinars with the first one focussing on developing a winning mindset and specifically targeting swimmers and parents. The second webinar was for Indian coaches which emphasised on strategies and techniques for resuming training effectively and efficiently. The Ministry of Home Affairs had permitted competitive training starting October 15 and swimmers across select states that have resumed activities have been slowly but steady getting back to the sport. The webinars were conducted by Wayne Goldsmith, managing director of Moregold Sports. He is one of the most sought-after speakers globally on development of swimming, coaches' education for transforming how coaching is delivered for success of young athletes.

The first session covered important aspects such as striking a balance between competitive swimming and education. It also explained the importance of mental training in every session, role of parents in swimming, how parents can help their child to realise their potential, and how parenting impacts the child's success in sport, school and in life. "My mother followed the entire webinar and I was tuned in for the most part of the Q&A where some very interesting questions on mental training, balancing studies and swimming etc was being asked," said Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj who has successfully clocked the B Qualifying time for Tokyo Olympics.

"Wayne focused a lot on the importance of guiding the child into becoming a good athlete and how it's important for parents to allow the child to have their freedom and to leave it up to the coach and the swimmer which I personally feel is quite critical." Speaking about the initiative, Monal Chokshi, secretary general of Swimming Federation of India said, "Parents and coaches are the key to development of swimmers in their journey towards elite level participation. "Our intention is to bring them global best practices and insights for the betterment of our sport. The knowledge partnership with Wayne Goldsmith is expected to deliver on this over the next few years. "The programme is being received well and appreciated by all and that is encouraging." PTI AH KHS KHS.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Serbian patriarch buried with few virus measures in place

Thousands of people on Sunday attended the funeral of Serbian Patriarch Irinej who died after contracting the coronavirus, many ignoring preventive measures against the pandemic. Many mourners and most priests holding the funeral service in...

For humanity to prosper, every single individual must prosper: PM Modi at G20.

For humanity to prosper, every single individual must prosper PM Modi at G20....

Entire world can progress faster if there is greater support of technology, finance to developing world: PM Modi at G20.

Entire world can progress faster if there is greater support of technology, finance to developing world PM Modi at G20....

CM voices concern over parties plotting crimes against rivals

Puducherry, Nov 22 PTI Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Sunday expressed concern over some political parties hatching conspiracies to attack opponents and attempting to murder them out of vendetta. Speaking to reporters throug...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020