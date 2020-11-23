Delhi Bar Council suspends advocate for advertising his services for soliciting work

Left Menu
The Bar Council of Delhi has temporarily suspended an advocate's license to practice for allegedly advertising his services/soliciting work by pasting his mobile number on the public walls of entire South Delhi. According to provision to Bar Council of India rules it is required for advocates not to solicit work or advertise, either directly or indirectly, whether by circulars, advertisements, interviews etc.

23-11-2020
Representative Image Image Credit: Image credit: Bar Council of Delhi

The Bar Council of Delhi has temporarily suspended an advocate's license to practice for allegedly advertising his services/soliciting work by pasting his mobile number on the public walls of entire South Delhi. According to provision to Bar Council of India rules it is required for advocates not to solicit work or advertise, either directly or indirectly, whether by circulars, advertisements, interviews etc. The Council suspended the license of Shakeel Khan, who was enrolled as an advocate with it since the year 1994.

"It has come to the notice of Bar Council of Delhi that Shakeel Khan, advocate is advertising as a specialist in divorce and Court matters, by pasting his mobile number on the public walls of entire South Delhi. "It is in gross violation of Rule 36 of Bar Council of India Rules, and also, it is the violation of Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act 2007," an order issued by the BCD on November 23 read. The Council said that "an advocate is the Officer of the Court and the legal profession is not a trade or business and it is a noble profession and have ethical norms and rules, which an advocate has to follow." Further Rule 36 prohibits an advocate from soliciting work, communication, advertising, circulation etc, it said.

According to rule 36, an advocate shall not solicit work or advertise, either directly or indirectly, whether by circulars, advertisements, touts, personal communications, interviews not warranted by personal relations, furnishing or inspiring newspaper comments or producing his photographs to be published in connection with cases in which he has been engaged or concerned..

