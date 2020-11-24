Left Menu
Farmers' march: Haryana borders with Punjab to remain sealed on Nov 26, 27

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-11-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 17:56 IST
In the wake of the farmers’ protest march towards Delhi against the Centre’s farm laws, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the state borders with Punjab will remain sealed on November 26 and 27. Meanwhile, the Haryana Police issued an advisory for the public, asking them to modify their travel plans

Khattar said they have advised people to avoid travelling along the state borders with Punjab for the two days as these will remain sealed.

