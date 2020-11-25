Left Menu
Development News Edition

Governor signs ordinance repealing controversial amendment to Police Act

A special cabinet meeting on Tuesday had decided to recommend to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to promulgate an ordinance to repeal Section 118-A. Khan had on Saturday signed the Kerala Police Act Amendment ordinance brought in by the Left front government, envisaging addition of Section 118-A to prevent cyber attacks against women and children.

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 25-11-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 20:56 IST
Governor signs ordinance repealing controversial amendment to Police Act

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday signed the ordinance repealing the controversial amendment of the Kerala Police Act, which had triggered a political storm with concerns being raised over its possible misuse. The CPI(M)-led Left government had on Tuesday said it would bring in an ordinance to withdraw the amendment.

"The Governor has signed the ordinance, withdrawing the amendment," Raj Bhavan sources told PTI. A special cabinet meeting on Tuesday had decided to recommend to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to promulgate an ordinance to repeal Section 118-A.

Khan had on Saturday signed the Kerala Police Act Amendment ordinance brought in by the Left front government, envisaging addition of Section 118-A to prevent cyber attacks against women and children. A political outcry had erupted across the country over the amendment, providing for upto five years jail term to those making defamatory social media posts, with opposition parties and even Left sympathisers saying it was against the freedom ofspeech and media.

On Monday, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury told reporters in Delhi that it would be reconsidered, after which the LDF government decided to put it on hold, saying further action would be taken after discussions in the Assembly. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government decided to withdraw it as many have opined that the amendment would give too much authority to police and there were chances of the Act being misused.

Vijayan had said on Tuesday that the amendment would be withdrawn and a new law passed only after detailed discussions in the Assembly and duly considering the opinions from all quarters..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Global push to end domestic violence, worse amid COVID-19

With domestic violence on the rise amid the coronavirus pandemic, activists are holding protests Wednesday from France to Turkey and world dignitaries are trying to find ways to protect millions of women killed or abused every year by their...

10 train passengers test COVID-19 positive in Mumbai

Ten out of the nearly 10,000 train passengers, who were screened at the railway stations located within the BMC limits on Wednesday, tested COVID-19 positive, civic officials said. Of the 10 passengers, the highest number of five tested pos...

Oil tanker hit by blast at Saudi terminal, Saudi Arabia confirms

An explosion damaged a Greek-managed tanker at a Saudi Arabian terminal on the Red Sea just north of the Yemeni border, the ships manager said on Wednesday, in an attack confirmed by Saudi Arabia. In a statement published by state media, th...

New Education Policy meant to develop self-confidence: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the youth to develop the qualities of self-confidence and introspection, saying this was the goal of the New Education Police announced earlier this year by his government. The aim of the new ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020