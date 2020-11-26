Campus Continents Educational Research Centre Is Privileged to Be Associated with Manipal International Campuses for Medical

Left Menu
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-11-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 13:47 IST
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Campus Continents Educational Research Centre, Chairman MrMusaif Shaan Mohamed and the team express gratitude for the Visit of Mr Niranjan Jayakumar CEO of Manipal Education (MENA) and Senior Vice President and Head - Manipal International Campus Admissions with global head Mr Asghar Hussain Manipal International University. Medical education in global context has evolved over a period of time over the entire globe. With changing community needs, educational advancements and technological revolutions, we need to update the method of imparting knowledge and skills to the students. Major components of hidden curriculum like communication skills, attitude, empathy, altruism, professionalism, humanities etc need to be uncovered and delivered in a more systematic way. In order to accomplish these, the CEO of Manipal Education (MENA) and Senior Vice President and Head - Manipal International Campus admissions Mr Niranjan Jayakumar with global head Mr Asghar Hussain Manipal International University met MrMusaif Shaan Mohamed the Chairman and the team of Campus Continents Educational Research Centre and had a detailed discussion about globalisation of education sector in Medicine. The entire Campus Continents Educational Research Centre team was exhilarated with the visit of Mr Niranjan Jayakumar.

“A good leader has the confidence to stand alone, the courage to make tough decisions and the compassion to listen to needs of others”; Mr Niranjan Jayakumar is like that, with our limited interaction with him we have found him to be a great professional leader who knows the way, goes the way and leads the way for all aspirants who have the dreams to build their professional career in the field of medicine, we wish him all the very best for the future endeavours, said Musaif Shaan Mohamed, Chairman of Campus Continents Educational Research Centre. Campus Continents Educational Research Centre has been engaged in education counselling for students who have dream of building their professional career in Medicine by seeking admission in various reputed Universities over the entire globe. Since its inception Campus Continents Educational Research Centre has successfully helped a big number of students to complete their studies in Medicine. Students of Campus Continents Educational Research Centre are working as Doctors at various hospitals across the globe. We wish the same to be continued further and build an unbreakable relation with Manipal for International Medical Programs for the upcoming milestone in the future, we wish we get more accomplishments in coming decades and give the right path guidance for all our aspirants and we are privileged to be associated with Manipal as their Manipal Study abroad Centre to promote their International Medical Campuses in Malaysia, Antigua and Nepal. To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Mr Niranjan Jayakumar CEO of Manipal Education (MENA) at the Headquarters of CCERC PWR PWR

