BJP-backed goons attacked left parties offices during strike : Sarkar

Tripura leader of opposition, Manik Sarkar on Thursday alleged that "BJP-backed goons" attacked and vandalized a number of offices of different Left parties here during the nationwide trade union strike. He said offices of CITU, CPI and SUCI here were vandalized by "BJP-backed goons" and no action was taken even after the police was informed.

Miscreants belonging to the saffron party also set fire to three offices of the Left parties at Sabroon, he added. When contacted the police said no untoward incident was reported from any part of the state.

Sarkar, who is also the former chief minister of the state, claimed that the strike was successful and people supported it spontaneously. Vehicles were off the roads, while shops, schools and colleges were shut. People of the state responded spontaneously to the bandh. The BJP-backed goons threatened shopkeepers across the state and forced them to open their shops. But people didnt respond to them, he said.

Incidents of attacks on the party offices were the sign of frustration of BJP workers, Sarkar added.