Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cops prevent child marriage in Maha

Pallavi Jadhav, district chief of police's Damini Pathak, said that on November 10 she had received a call from the girl, a resident of Tembhurni in Jafrabad tehsil, who said that her parents were forcing her to marry a 28-year-old man and the marriage was to be held on November 27. "On November 11, we approached the parents of the girl, who studies in Class VIII, and told them that child marriage is illegal and they will have to face action.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 29-11-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 21:15 IST
Cops prevent child marriage in Maha
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Police in Jalna district of Maharashtra prevented a child marriage, after they counselled a 13-year-old girl's parents against marrying her off, an official said on Sunday. Pallavi Jadhav, district chief of police's Damini Pathak, said that on November 10 she had received a call from the girl, a resident of Tembhurni in Jafrabad tehsil, who said that her parents were forcing her to marry a 28-year-old man and the marriage was to be held on November 27.

"On November 11, we approached the parents of the girl, who studies in Class VIII, and told them that child marriage is illegal and they will have to face action. They agreed at that time," she said. "However, a few days later, the girl again called and told us that her parents were now forcing her to tie the knot secretly. The police again went to her place and warned them.

After counselling, her parents agreed that they would marry her off when she turns 18 and till that time, they will let her study," Jadhav added. The police are in touch with the girl after that, she said.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EAM Jaishankar calls on UAE's Prime Minister, discusses post-COVID economic cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on UAEs Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Sunday and discussed with him the prospects for economic cooperation between India and the Gulf country in the post-COVID-19 era. ...

Trump expresses doubt on whether Supreme Court will hear election cases

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that it might be difficult to get his election fraud allegations heard before the U.S. Supreme Court, expressing doubt about his legal strategy as his hopes of overturning the Nov. 3 election dwindle.Th...

Three boys drown in village tank in AP

Three boys drowned in a water tankthat received copious inflow following recent Nivar cyclone atGuntavari palli, 130 kms from here on Sunday, police saidThe boys aged 15 and 13 accidentally slipped in a deeppoint in the tank located close t...

Uninspired Irish beat Georgia 23-10 in Autumn Nations Cup

A lacklustre Ireland beat Georgia 23-10 on Sunday to wrap up the pool stages of the Autumn Nations Cup in a Pool A finale that was academic for the standings but offered fringe players such as flyhalf Billy Burns the chance to make an impre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020