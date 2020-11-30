Left Menu
Development News Edition

NYC to reopen schools, even as virus spread intensifies

New York City will reopen its school system to in-person learning, and increase the number of days a week many children attend class, even as the coronavirus pandemic intensifies in the city, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 30-11-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 00:31 IST
NYC to reopen schools, even as virus spread intensifies
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

New York City will reopen its school system to in-person learning, and increase the number of days a week many children attend class, even as the coronavirus pandemic intensifies in the city, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday. The announcement marks a major policy reversal for the nation's largest school system, just 11 days after de Blasio, a Democrat, announced that schools were shutting down because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

Some elementary schools and pre-kindergarten programs will resume classes Dec. 7, a week from Monday, the mayor said. Others will take longer to reopen their doors. The plan for reopening middle and high schools is still being developed, de Blasio said.

"We feel confident that we can keep schools safe," he said. About 190,000 students will be eligible to return to classrooms in the first round of reopening, just a fraction of the more than 1 million total pupils in the system. The great majority of parents have opted to have their kids learn remotely by computer.

De Blasio said that many of those returning in person will be able to attend five days of class a week, up from one to three days previously. Elementary school students attending in person will be required to undergo frequent testing for the virus. Previously, the city had set a target of testing 20% of teachers and students in each school building once a month. Now, the testing will be weekly.

The mayor said the city was doing away with its previous trigger for closing schools, which was when 3% or more of the virus tests conducted in the city over a seven-day period came back positive. New York City exceeded that threshold early in November, and things have slightly worsened since then. More than 9,300 New York City residents have tested positive for the virus over the past seven days.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

Health News Roundup: Johnson tells Tory MPs tiered restrictions have senset; UK secures 2 million more doses of Moderna's and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Sunday reported a total 13,142,997 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 143,333 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,210 to 265,166.The CDC repo...

UP: 60-year-old dies of injuries sustained in clash

A 60-year-old man, who was beaten up in a clash between two sides over a land dispute, has died here, police said on Sunday. Circle Officer of Gauriganj Santosh Kumar Singh on Sunday said there was a land dispute between Suryalal 60 and his...

UP govt hands over Rs 5 lakh cheque to wife of deceased journalist

The district administration on Sunday evening handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the wife of deceased journalist Rakesh Singh, officials said. In a statement, police said that the cheque was handed over to the family of the deceased by le...

Nigeria buries 43 farmers killed by militants, dozens missing

Villagers in northeast Nigerias Borno state on Sunday buried 43 farmers killed in an attack by suspected Islamist militants while security forces searched for dozens still missing. Around 30 of the men were beheaded in the attack, which beg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020