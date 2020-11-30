Left Menu
Development News Edition

No connection between cabinet exercise and announcement of

Jarkiholi said he has requested the leadership that all those, who came to the BJP quitting the Congress and JD(S) and have "sacrificed" or worked for the party to come to power, should be taken care of during the exercise. "...the cabinet expansion should happen.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-11-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 19:39 IST
No connection between cabinet exercise and announcement of
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday said the announcement of gram panchayat polls will not delay the much awaited expansion or reshuffle of his cabinet. "Wait for another two days," Yediyurappa told reporters here in response to a question about the possibility of cabinet expansion or reshuffle in December.

Asked whether the announcement of gram panchayat polls in the state would delay cabinet exercise, he merely said, there was no connection between them. Karnataka State Election Commission on Monday announced polls to 5,762 gram panchayats in the state in two phases on December 22 and 27, and the model code of conduct has come into immediate effect.

However, Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, speaking to reporters in Belagavi, indicated that the cabinet expansion/ reshuffle may get delayed. Jarkiholi said he has requested the leadership that all those, who came to the BJP quitting the Congress and JD(S) and have "sacrificed" or worked for the party to come to power, should be taken care of during the exercise.

"...the cabinet expansion should happen. We have been requesting the Chief Minister and the party leadership in this regard.. have requested that all those who sacrificed should get ministerial post, but unfortunately election has been declared and we may have to wait one month," he said. Jarkiholi also expressed hope that all those who came to BJP and sacrificed for the party to come to power will not be dropped from the Ministry if there is a reshuffle.

The Minister has been strongly lobbying for the induction of BJP MLC C P Yogeshwar, who is said to have played a key role during the political crisis last year that eventually led to the collapse of the coalition government and the saffron party to come to power, along with few among those who defected. As per the agreement, Yediyurappa has already inducted 10 Congress-JDS rebels into the cabinet after they won subsequent bypolls on the BJP ticket.

Few rebels who have been made MLCs along with newly elected Rajarajeshwari Nagar BJP MLA Muniratha (also a rebel) are now waiting for their turn. The cabinet expansion or reshuffle is expected to be a tightrope walk for the Chief Minister, considering that there are too many aspirants, from the party old guard to Congress-JD(S) rebels who are now BJP legislators.

The cabinet currently has 27 members, and seven berths are still vacant. Yediyurappa has been waiting for some time now to carry out the cabinet exercise, as he was asked by BJP national president J P Nadda during their meeting in New Delhi on November 18, to wait for clearance from the central leadership.

The Chief Minister on Friday had told reporters he has spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on cabinet expansion, and the central leadership will convey their decision soon, and that the exercise may take place in two- three days.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

First blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer's goes on sale

A company has started selling the first blood test to help diagnose Alzheimers disease, a leap for the field that could make it much easier for people to learn whether they have dementia. It also raises concern about the accuracy and impact...

Delhi Police ups security at border as farmers threaten to block entry points

A day after the agitating farmers threatened to block all entry points to the national capital, the Delhi Police on Monday enhanced security deployment at all the borders points connecting the city with neighbouring states of Haryana and Ut...

Georgia reports 3,216 new COVID-19 cases

Tbilisi Georgia, November 30 ANIXinhua Georgia reported 3,216 new COVID-19 cases on Monday taking its count to 135,584. Among the new cases, 1,622 were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, said the National Center for Disease Control a...

Canary Health Technologies & DIVOC Labs collaborate for trial to develop test for COVID-19

US-based Canary Health Technologies and DIVOC Laboratories on Monday said that they have collaborated on a clinical trial to develop an ultra-rapid and highly accurate breath test for the detection of COVID-19. The clinical trial to be held...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020