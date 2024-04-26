Left Menu

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank's Q4 Profit Surges by 19% to Rs 160 Crore

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank reports a 19% increase in net profit to Rs 160 crore in Q4 FY24, driven by a rise in income and improved asset quality. Total income increased by 33% to Rs 1,016 crore. Gross and net NPAs declined to 2.51% and 0.03%, respectively. The bank declared a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per share, and its capital adequacy ratio improved to 22.57%.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 18:04 IST
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank's Q4 Profit Surges by 19% to Rs 160 Crore
  • Country:
  • India

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank on Friday posted a 19 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 160 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024.

The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 134 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its total income rose to Rs 1,016 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 760 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's interest income grew to Rs 896 crore from Rs 691 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.51 per cent of the gross loans at the March end of 2024 from 3.23 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 0.03 per cent from 0.39 per cent at the end of the fourth quarter in FY23.

The bank declared a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share of Rs 10 each, subject to shareholders' approval at the ensuing annual general meeting.

The capital adequacy ratio of the bank rose to 22.57 per cent from 20.64 per cent at the end of FY23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024