Codissia gets new president

Coimbatore, Nov 30 (PTI): The Coimbatore District SmallIndustries Association (Codissia) on Monday elected M Ramesh Babu as its 27th president and M Karthikeyan as its secretary for 2020-2022

The elections took place at the association's 51 stannual general meeting here

Also, the meeting elected unanimously other office-bearers and various committee members, a press release from Codissia said.