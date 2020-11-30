Codissia gets new president

Codissia gets new presidentPTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 30-11-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 19:53 IST
Coimbatore, Nov 30 (PTI): The Coimbatore District SmallIndustries Association (Codissia) on Monday elected M Ramesh Babu as its 27th president and M Karthikeyan as its secretary for 2020-2022
The elections took place at the association's 51 stannual general meeting here
Also, the meeting elected unanimously other office-bearers and various committee members, a press release from Codissia said.
