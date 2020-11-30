Left Menu
Special duty on liquor to continue, not to be revoked: Bedi

The government today decided to scrap the duty enforced in May this year to keep the prices of liquor here on par with neighbouring states, sources said. The special duty called COVID-19 duty was imposed on the liquor at 25 per centand a 20 per cent special levy was imposed on arrack.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 30-11-2020 22:45 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 22:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Puducherry, Nov 30 (PTI): Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Monday issued an order rejecting a proposal of the territorial government to revoke special excise duty on liquor. In the order, she said the duty would continue for two more months till the end of January next.

"Status quo on the levy of the special excise duty on liquor will be continued for two more months till January 31 next year in all the regions of Union Territory at the rate already notified," she said in the order She further said the file seeking revocation of the special excise duty be resubmitted after festival season was over. The government today decided to scrap the duty enforced in May this year to keep the prices of liquor here on par with neighbouring states, sources said.

The special duty called COVID-19 duty was imposed on the liquor at 25 per centand a 20 per cent special levy was imposed on arrack. All the shops remained closed between March and May this year to ensure that there was no flow of people from neighbouring states to Puducherry because of the COVID-19 situation.

Sources said the file seeking to lift the special tax on the alcohol and sent the file to the Lieutenant Governor for approval. She turned down the proposal and directed continuation of the special duty for two more months till end of January.

In a separate press release, Bedi, referring to medical college seats, said, "It is unfortunate that the administration department has not followed up with the Union Home Ministry to get its approval for the Bill to ensure 50 per cent of seats in medical courses in private unaided medical colleges and private universities here under the state government." She said she had written a letter to the Secretary to Union Home Ministry to expedite approval.

