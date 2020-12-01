Left Menu
Woman councillor in K'taka says she suffered miscarriage after being allegedly shoved by BJP MLA

In a bid to stop the councillor Chandni Naik on her way to the Town Municipal Council building in Mahalingapura in to file nominations for contesting the municipal council presidency, the MLA Siddu Savadi and his supporters allegedly shoved her from the main gate and she was also dragged on the floor of the building on November 9. "I was shoved and pushed from the main gate to the entrance of the building.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-12-2020 19:11 IST
"I was shoved and pushed from the main gate to the entrance of the building. I hit the gate after which it (complications) started," Naik told reporters in Mahalingapura. Congress Bagalkote district women's wing president Rakshita B T, alleged the MLA's act in shoving the woman was not right.

However, Siddu Savadi dismissed the allegations saying that Naik had undergone a tubectomy six years ago. He also said the district hospital authorities had told him that no abortion had taken place in the recent past.

On November 9, the Terdal MLA Siddu Savadi had allegedly shoved BJP councillors Chandni Naik, Savitha Hurrakadli and Godavari. These women had aligned with the Congress after they were denied tickets by their party and decided to contest the posts of president and vice-president of the Mahalingpur Town Municipal Council with the support of Congress members.

When the women were on the way to file their nomination papers, Savadi allegedly tried to prevent them from entering the municipal council building. Soon other BJP workers joined Savadi and allegedly manhandled them.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

