IPU launches 'first-of-its kind' course in fire and safety audit to train firefighting professionals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 20:25 IST
Deputy Chief Minister of new Delhi, Manish Sisodia. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday inaugurated a "first-of-its kind of course in India", a post graduate diploma in Fire and Safety Audit which will be offered by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU)'s Centre for Disaster Management Studies. The course will be offered in technical collaboration with the National Fire Service College, Nagpur to support and train the firefighting professionals in the country.

"Fire and life safety has been one of the most challenging and pressing issues in India. It becomes especially tough in metro cities, and urban conglomerates due to lack of public awareness, and non-adherence to building codes," said Sisodia. "Keeping this in mind, the first-of-its-kind course by a university in India is a step forward in the right direction for safeguarding the needs for a safer society at large. We want to give more well-rounded fire professionals to the society so they can contribute to the nation, and save more lives," he said. "I don't want this course to produce fire and safety audit robots. Instead, they should be progressive professionals with new analytical thinking. They should enable best safety practices using minimum resources as it is a pressing need of the day," he added.

Sisodia, who is also the Education Minister, urged the university to ensure that the course evolves with time as it gains popularity, and adopts a dynamic structure. "As the world progresses, and urbanises more, we need to prepare for its cost. I am extremely happy that the university has conceptualised, and designed the course curriculum to address the requirements necessary to minimise the danger to life from fire," he Sisodia. "This course will help bridge the gap in the existing safety system, and the needs of the society for fire and life safety audit, especially in urban spaces like hospitals, hotels, commercial centres, academic institutions, residential complexes and more by following a standard procedure," he said. "This will definitely help in developing new skills in aspiring youth and fire professionals, and enable them to become self-reliant," he added.

