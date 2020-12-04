Left Menu
Development News Edition

Functional Bengal school building demolished, administration clueless

Locals had initially thought that the old building of the school, established in 1969, was demolished to construct a new one but when that did not turn out to be the case, they informed the school teachers about it, resident Mohammad Salim said.While District Inspector of Primary Schools, Suniti Sapui, refused to talk to the media about the incident, Sadar Sub-divisional Officer Suresh Chandra Rano said that the building was demolished by unknown persons bypassing government procedures.

PTI | Malda | Updated: 04-12-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 18:38 IST
Functional Bengal school building demolished, administration clueless

The building of a functional government primary school in West Bengal's Malda district has been demolished, while the administration is clueless over who conducted it. The incident took place in English Bazar town on December 1 but came to light recently, police said on Friday.

An FIR has been lodged with the English Bazar police station by the District Primary School Council for vandalism of public property by unknown persons, its inspector-in-charge Madan Mohan Roy said, adding an investigation is underway. Locals had initially thought that the old building of the school, established in 1969, was demolished to construct a new one but when that did not turn out to be the case, they informed the school teachers about it, resident Mohammad Salim said.

While District Inspector of Primary Schools, Suniti Sapui, refused to talk to the media about the incident, Sadar Sub-divisional Officer Suresh Chandra Rano said that the building was demolished by unknown persons bypassing government procedures. "A government building cannot be demolished without the permission of the administration. If a building is in a dilapidated condition, an engineer inspects its structure and then a decision is taken whether to tear it down. But in this case, no government procedure was followed," he said.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Ruling MVA wins 4 of 5 Council seats, BJP loses in Nagpur

Ed Updating with final results Mumbai, Dec 4 PTIThe one-year-old Shiv Sena-NCP- Congress government in Maharashtra got a shot in the arm on Friday as the ruling coalition won four of the five Legislative Council seats from the Graduates an...

UK hangs tough on sovereignty as Brexit trade talks near climax

European Union officials said on Friday a post-Brexit trade deal could finally be clinched this weekend, but London insisted that negotiations were still very difficult and it was determined to take back control from the bloc it left 10 mon...

Comic series chronicling India's maritime heritage launched on Navy Day

A comic book series chronicling Indias maritime heritage was launched by Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar on the occasion of Navy Day, officials said on Friday. First of the three-book comic series chronicling Indias maritime heri...

Have tested negative for Covid-19, confirms Anil Kapoor

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor puts an end to all the rumours regarding his Covid-19 diagnosis by announcing on Friday that he has tested negative. The 63-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, In the interest of putting any rumo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020