Goa: Zilla Panchayat polls to be held on Dec 12

The state election commission on Saturday announced that the Zilla Panchayat elections in Goa will be held on December 12, while the counting of votes will take place on December 14. Speaking to reporters here, state election commissioner Choka Ram Garg said the model code of conduct will begin with immediate effect and continue till December 14.

The elections in 50 zilla panchayat constituencies will be held on December 12 from 8 am to 5 pm, the official said. A total of 1,237 polling booths will be set up for the elections, in which 203 candidates are in the fray, he said.

The Zilla Panchayat elections were initially scheduled to be held in March, but were postponed in light of the coronavirus-induced lockdown..