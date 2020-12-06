Left Menu
ICAR bags global award from FAO for creating awareness about soil health

ICAR placed particular emphasis on youth by raising awareness about importance of soil for food security and climate change mitigation through quizzes, debates and on-site demonstrations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 16:08 IST
India's agri-research body Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on Sunday said it has bagged the prestigious 'International King Bhumibol World Soil Day Award' from the United Nation's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for raising awareness about importance of soil health among all stakeholders. The award was conferred to ICAR on the occasion of World Soil Day, celebrated on December 5, through a virtual function, ICAR said in a statement.

India bagged the award for ICAR's awareness initiative undertaken in December 2019, involving participation of more than 13,000 people through a social media campaign. Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand will give the award to ICAR in an official ceremony to be held in Bangkok in January 2021.

ICAR said it organised interactive sessions in universities, awareness-raising activities in schools, exhibitions, screenings, field visits and training sessions, and reached out to all soil stakeholders in the country as part of its awareness programme. ICAR placed particular emphasis on youth by raising awareness about importance of soil for food security and climate change mitigation through quizzes, debates and on-site demonstrations.

ICAR is responsible for coordination, guidance and management of agricultural research and education in India.

