PTI | Marseille | Updated: 03-05-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 15:45 IST
Soccer fan arrested in Marseille amid investigation into reports of Nazi salute and monkey chants
  • Country:
  • France

A soccer fan has been arrested by French police as local authorities investigate reports of a Nazi salute and monkey chants from Atalanta supporters at Marseille's stadium on Thursday.

Marseille and Atalanta drew 1-1 in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals. One Atalanta fan was filmed in the stands of the Stade Velodrome mimicking a monkey. In another video posted on social media, another supporter was seen performing a Nazi salute.

The Bouches-du-Rhone prefecture, the body coordinating police forces in the Marseille region, said Friday that one suspect was arrested with the case referred to the public prosecutor "to investigate the facts." Around 2,800 Atalanta fans had traveled to the southern French port city.

In October, fans from Marseille and Lyon traded insults as they waited for a game to kick off and some supporters from Lyon were filmed making Nazi gestures and mimicking monkeys.

