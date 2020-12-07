Support 'Bharat bandh' to awaken Centre, Chavan tells people

Everyone should participate in Tuesday's 'Bharat bandh' to support farmers who have been agitating over the past fortnight in bitter cold in Delhi against the Centre's new farm laws, Maharashtra minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said here on Monday. In a video message, Chavan said the Centre was unwilling to listen to the demand of the protesting farmers that these three new laws be scrapped.

"The government has taken a rigid stand that the laws will not be changed or withdrawn. The temperature in Delhi is very low, but despite that farmers have gathered to protest," he said. "The Bharat bandh called on Tuesday is very important.

Everyone should support this bandh to show the intensity of the agitation and awaken the Central government," Chavan, a former chief minister, said..