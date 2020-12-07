Left Menu
Development News Edition

Support 'Bharat bandh' to awaken Centre, Chavan tells people

Everyone should participate in Tuesdays Bharat bandh to support farmers who have been agitating over the past fortnight in bitter cold in Delhi against the Centres new farm laws, Maharashtra minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said here on Monday.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 07-12-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 15:26 IST
Support 'Bharat bandh' to awaken Centre, Chavan tells people
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Everyone should participate in Tuesday's 'Bharat bandh' to support farmers who have been agitating over the past fortnight in bitter cold in Delhi against the Centre's new farm laws, Maharashtra minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said here on Monday. In a video message, Chavan said the Centre was unwilling to listen to the demand of the protesting farmers that these three new laws be scrapped.

"The government has taken a rigid stand that the laws will not be changed or withdrawn. The temperature in Delhi is very low, but despite that farmers have gathered to protest," he said. "The Bharat bandh called on Tuesday is very important.

Everyone should support this bandh to show the intensity of the agitation and awaken the Central government," Chavan, a former chief minister, said..

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Xiaomi ramps up smart TV production in India, to launch QLED TV later this month

Chinese tech major Xiaomion Monday said it has partnered with Hyderabad-based Radiant Appliances as it ramps up production of its smart TVs in the country. The move comes ahead of Xiaomis foray into the premium QLED TV segment in India.Xiao...

Gold falls Rs 104; silver declines Rs 736

Gold prices declined Rs 104 to Rs 48,703 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday in line with weak global prices of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at Rs 48,807 per 10 gram in the previo...

Five suspected terrorists arrested; Khalistani-Kashmir terror link comes to light

Five suspected terrorists, two of whom were allegedly involved in the murder of Shaurya Chakra winner Balwinder Singh in Punjab, were arrested on Monday in east Delhis Shakarpur area after an encounter and have revealed Pakistan spy agency ...

Centre will be responsible for any inconvenience to people during Bandh: Cong

The Congress Monday said the Centre would be responsible for any inconvenience caused to people during the Bharat Bandh called on December 8 by farmers protesting against the three recently enacted agri-marketing laws. The Congress and seve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020