RP Verma takes over as new member of HP staff selection commission
RP Verma was appointed the new member of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) here on Tuesday. The chairman of the commission, Brigadier Satish Kumar Sharma, administered him oath of office and secrecy. Verma, a former engineer-in-chief of the Public Works Department, will hold the post till he is 65 years old, a spokesperson of the commission said
HPSSC officials and PWD officers were also present at the ceremony.
