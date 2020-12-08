Left Menu
RP Verma takes over as new member of HP staff selection commission

RP Verma was appointed the new member of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission HPSSC here on Tuesday. Verma, a former engineer-in-chief of the Public Works Department, will hold the post till he is 65 years old, a spokesperson of the commission said

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 08-12-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 18:06 IST
RP Verma takes over as new member of HP staff selection commission
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

RP Verma was appointed the new member of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) here on Tuesday. The chairman of the commission, Brigadier Satish Kumar Sharma, administered him oath of office and secrecy. Verma, a former engineer-in-chief of the Public Works Department, will hold the post till he is 65 years old, a spokesperson of the commission said

HPSSC officials and PWD officers were also present at the ceremony.

