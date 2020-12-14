Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIM Bangalore achieves 100% summer placements

Other than the domain of Consulting, students have also received a large number of offers for SM 95, General Management 81 and Finance 71, said Anushree Jibhakate, Student Placement Representative, IIMB.Accenture, Amazon, Bain, BCG, Kearney and McKinsey were the top recruiters, it was stated..

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-12-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 19:17 IST
IIM Bangalore achieves 100% summer placements

All 525 eligible students of IIM Bangalore were recruited for summer placements by over 130 companies, which made 529 offers. Roles offered included in the domains of PE/VC, Business Analytics, Consulting, Finance, General Management, IT/Product Management, Operations, Sales and Marketing'', IIMB said in a statement on Monday.

''The entire process of summer placements was conducted online, all 525 students, including PGP and PGP BA students, were placed in less than a week of starting the process, said Professor U Dinesh Kumar, Chairperson of Career Development Services at IIMB. ''Traditional recruiters have supported us by bringing in new roles across divisions.

New recruiters have come in. Other than the domain of Consulting, students have also received a large number of offers for S&M (95), General Management (81) and Finance (71),'' said Anushree Jibhakate, Student Placement Representative, IIMB.

Accenture, Amazon, Bain, BCG, Kearney and McKinsey were the top recruiters, it was stated..

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will definitely contest the TN Assembly elections: Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam MNM chief Kamal Haasan, who kickstarted his partys campaign for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls on Sunday, has said that he will definitely contest the upcoming elections and will announce the constituency later. ...

UP CM announces Rs 50 lakh compensation, govt job for kin of killed CRPF soldier

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced ex gratia compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to a family member of a CRPF officer from the state killed in Chhattisgarhs Sukma district. Deputy Commandant Vikas K...

New Zealand, Britain ease rules on blood donations by gay men

By Rachel Savage LONDON, Dec 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - New Zealand and Britain became on Monday the latest countries to ease rules on blood donations by gay and bisexual men, as supply concerns caused by COVID-19 increase scrutiny of ...

Largest vaccination campaign in US history gets underway

The biggest vaccination drive in American history got underway on Monday as health care workers started receiving COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, providing a glimpse of hope as the nation nears the grim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020