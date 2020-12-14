CPI-M, others stage protests against farm laws; Class 8 girl student holds 'fast'

Workers of different political parties on Monday staged protests here expressing solidarity with farmers agitating in Delhi against the contentious farm laws while an eighth standard girl student too hit the street in support of their cause. Dharshini, a student of a private school and daughter of a local journalist, began a 'fast' in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Beach Road holding placards with slogans asking the Centre to repeal the farm laws.

However, she wrapped up her agitation about an hour later as police told her that she had not obtained permission for it. Leaders and workers of different political parties, including the CPI-M, the Aam Aadmi Party, organised protests separately here and raised slogans, accusing the Centre of bringing in ''anti-farmers legislations''.

They also extended their support to the ongoing farmers stir across the country and sought repeal of the laws..