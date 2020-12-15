Left Menu
ICSI signs MoU for academic collaboration with Bharathiar University

ICSI President C S Ashish Garg said the MoU would not just help in fostering the relationship between the two partner institutes but would also promote executive education programmes. Sharing his happiness on Bharathiar University joining hands with ICSI, university Vice-Chancellor Dr P Kaliraj said this MoU will not only help in developing the skills by enhancing the curriculum but will also build the character of the students.

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 15-12-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 19:42 IST
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharathiar University here under the ''ICSI Academic Collaborations'' initiative. The objective of the MoU is to bring together the efforts of the two institutions for imparting knowledge and honing the skills of students, academicians and professionals of both the institutions, an ICSI release said Monday.

A panel discussion was organised on the topic ''Strategic Plan for Implementation of NEP in Universities & Professional Institutes'' through virtual mode Sunday which was followed by the MOU signing ceremony. ICSI President C S Ashish Garg said the MoU would not just help in fostering the relationship between the two partner institutes but would also promote executive education programmes.

Sharing his happiness on Bharathiar University joining hands with ICSI, university Vice-Chancellor Dr P Kaliraj said ''this MoU will not only help in developing the skills by enhancing the curriculum but will also build the character of the students.''PTI NVM SS PTI PTI.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

