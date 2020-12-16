JEE-Mains schedule, no of times exam will be held next year to be announced today: Education Min

Left Menu
The Ministry of Education has examined the suggestions received for conducting JEE-Mains next year and the schedule will be announced on Wednesday, according to Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 13:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Ministry of Education has examined the suggestions received for conducting JEE-Mains next year and the schedule will be announced on Wednesday, according to Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. In an online interaction with students last week, the Minister had announced that the government is considering the possibility of holding the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) three or four times a year and a proposal is being evaluated on reducing the number of questions that students can attempt in JEE (Main) 2021. ''Thank you all for sharing your constructive suggestions regarding JEE (Main) exams. We have got your suggestions examined. I will be announcing the schedule, number of times the exam will be held at 6 PM today,'' Nishank tweeted. The Minister has already clarified that there will be no change in the syllabus for medical entrance exam NEET or engineering entrance exam JEE-Main next year. Regarding the class 10 and 12 board exams, the minister had said the consultations with stakeholders are in progress for deciding the dates of board examinations and it will be announced soon based on the feedback from the stakeholders.

''The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to take a decision on the dates of conducting board examinations including practicals. In case students are not able to do practical in classes before the examinations, alternatives to practical examinations will be explored,'' he had said. Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of COVID-19 and partially reopened in some states from October 15. However, a few states decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in coronavirus cases.

The board exams that were being conducted in March had to be postponed mid-way. The exams were later cancelled, and the results were announced on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme. Competitive exams like JEE and NEET were also postponed twice this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been demands for postponement of board exams to May in view of the continued closure of schools and teaching-learning activities being completely online.

