Muzaffarnagar police play Good Samaritan for abandoned child

Days after a photo showing a child sleeping along with his pet dog on a footpath appeared on social media, police have come forward to help him. Ankit is said to be abandoned by his mother and his father is in jail, a police official said.

Police here provided him with clothes and in the process of getting him admitted to a public school, SSP Abhishek Yadav said. According to the SSP, they had received information that the boy, said to be around 10, and his dog were seen huddled together on a footpath.

The boy is currently living with a woman in the Khalapar locality under the Kotwali police station. The SSP said the boy told them that his mother has abandoned him while his father is in jail.